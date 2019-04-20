Experts: Last Kiss Breakout
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Last Kiss Breakout:
"Last Kiss Breakout" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with consolidation breakouts,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik