Mobile version (app) improvements - Times and Sales - Order change

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Hi,


Since is not possible anymore to propose ideas on "Service Desk" I would like to suggest something to reach the app mobile developer: 



1) AddTimes & Sales on book: add button when pressed allow user to see simplified times and sales on screen;







2) Add feature that allows user to modify orders on chart, as the same way that is possible to manipulate lines, objects : add button on top if pressed, allows user to modify the order. 





Hope that you guys like too.


Thank you.
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