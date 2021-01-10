Mobile version (app) improvements - Times and Sales - Order change
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2) Add feature that allows user to modify orders on chart, as the same way that is possible to manipulate lines, objects : add button on top if pressed, allows user to modify the order.
Hope that you guys like too.