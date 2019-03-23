Published EA in market and DEMO button do not appear

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Hello, I just published an EA in MQl5, everything looks fine, as it was appearing in the market but without the DEMO button. Someone has an Idea why is this happening?

I verified with other EAs and yes I can see the DEMO

A few weeks ago it also happened I thought it has to pass some moderator test but no, the same for more than a week and still the sam. 


For now it is hidden as no one can download it.

Thank you .  

Not appearing demo

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