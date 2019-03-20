Suggestion - New drawing tools for MT5

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Dear MQL5!

is that possible to to create new drawing tool like attached pictures?

I named those as 'Cross Line' and 'Cross Trend Line'. It will be wonderful tools.

Cross Trend Line with below options:

  • Angle
  • Ray Right, Left, Up, Down

thanks in advance


Cross Line

Cross Line


Cross Trend Line

Cross Trend Line


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