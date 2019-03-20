Suggestion - New drawing tools for MT5
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Dear MQL5!
is that possible to to create new drawing tool like attached pictures?
I named those as 'Cross Line' and 'Cross Trend Line'. It will be wonderful tools.
Cross Trend Line with below options:
thanks in advance
Cross Line
Cross Trend Line