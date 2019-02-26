OBJ showing Values of StopLoss & TakeProfit

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Hey There,

Need help to build an OBJ that will show the StopLoss and TakeProfit in symbol currency, as exposed below:

Levels & Values


Meaning that if the asset hit the StopLoss, trader will loose 85 in it's currency.


This is the code I've done so far, with no sucess:

if(ObjectFind(ChartID(),"StopLoss")<0) {
           ObjectCreate(ChartID(),"StopLoss", OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, Price+StopLoss);
           ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER);
           ObjectMove(ChartID(),"StopLoss",0,TimeCurrent(),Entrada+StopLoss);
           //ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_ALIGN,ALIGN_RIGHT);
           ObjectSetString(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Stop");
           ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,400);
           //ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
           //ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_BACK,false);
           ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_XSIZE,50);
           ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_YSIZE,20);
           ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrWhiteSmoke);
           //ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,true);
           //ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"StopLoss",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
          }


Honestly, I'm not used to handle with objects, but if you could give me any piece of code that will drive me to this result, I will appreciate.


Thank you in advance!

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