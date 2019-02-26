OBJ showing Values of StopLoss & TakeProfit
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Hey There,
Need help to build an OBJ that will show the StopLoss and TakeProfit in symbol currency, as exposed below:
Meaning that if the asset hit the StopLoss, trader will loose 85 in it's currency.
This is the code I've done so far, with no sucess:
Honestly, I'm not used to handle with objects, but if you could give me any piece of code that will drive me to this result, I will appreciate.
Thank you in advance!