MetaEditor and Windows (with Files *.mq5)
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Hi
I have lot of opened files (Windows) on MetaEditor …. how to "Save Screen templates" …..
and then "Load Screen templates"?
Is this possible?
p.s.
Sometime I need only 2 files bit some time I need many opened files…… how to save enviroment to example: enviroment_1 and enviroment_2 ?
BR
J