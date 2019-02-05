MetaEditor and Windows (with Files *.mq5)

New comment
 

Hi


I have lot of opened files (Windows) on MetaEditor …. how to "Save Screen templates" ….. 

and then "Load Screen templates"?

Is this possible?

p.s.

Sometime I need only 2 files bit some time I need many opened files…… how to save enviroment to example: enviroment_1 and enviroment_2 ?


BR

J

New comment