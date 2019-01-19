To extract alert message to the DDE sample excel file
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To get the Bid price of a symbol in an Excel file cell , I use " MCRO is the Symbol of the script"
Similarly is it possible to extract the Alert message in the excel?
If so what is the Formula for that Excel cell??
Thanks