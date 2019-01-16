Little diferences in backtesting MT4 and MT5
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Hello,
I noticed some small differences in the results of the same EA in metatarder 4 and the one in metatarder 5. I attach the results of the optimization to see more clearly.
The expert is simple, just use momentum for signals and ATR for Stop Loss and Take Profit. After 10 years (2009-01-01 / 2019-01-01) in the daily timeframe of the EURUSD:
Anyone made the same experiment, is it normal to have this differences or I have something wrong with the code? // Thanks!
***The 2 accounts have different brokers but at the moment of the test, the spread difference for the EURUSD between both is less than one PIP. And I understand the DATA from currencies in both Metatarder's is taken from Metaquotes, so it must be the same.