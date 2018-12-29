Help EA Entry one time when MTF signal appear

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hello 

       use MTF cross Signal Arrow Indicator day time frame. EA use 15M chart when EA entry buy before day close if entry close EA entry again. but i want one signal one entry in a day no more entry EA

can you help me for make that function how it possible


if(iCustom(NULL,1440,"#MTF_Super-signals_v1",0,1)<1000 ) Buy = "true";

   if(iCustom(NULL,1440," #MTF_Super-signals_v1",1,1)<1000)  Sell = "true";


MTF EA

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