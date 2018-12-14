Indicators: KeltnerChannels
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KeltnerChannels:
KeltnerChannels is base of the Indicator Keltner_Channels by MetaQuotes Software Corp. with alert and email alert and option to display trader info and signal. Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Author: Roberto Jacobs