trailing stop ea with bullish bar based close

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Hi,

I'm looking for an advanced EA that can trail based on price action (close of a bar in bullish/bearish formation). I currently use the supertrend and the halftrend which are good but I want to compare with pure price bar action and see which one performs the best.

Paid or free is fine. I just want it to be stable and not crash MT4.

trailing stop based on price action

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