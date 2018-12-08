trailing stop ea with bullish bar based close
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Hi,
I'm looking for an advanced EA that can trail based on price action (close of a bar in bullish/bearish formation). I currently use the supertrend and the halftrend which are good but I want to compare with pure price bar action and see which one performs the best.
Paid or free is fine. I just want it to be stable and not crash MT4.