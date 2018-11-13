Strategy tester skips some trades???
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Hello everyone,
I have created a simple MA crossover EA. When I run it from 26.02.2018. until 28.02.2018. it shows 3 trades only:
But it has more crossovers (see the red arrow):
If I run it from 27.02.2018. until 28.02.2018., it makes the trade which he missed when I tested from 26.02.2018.:
Why is that? Here is my code: