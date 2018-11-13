HELLO,how to analysis the result of the EA testing？eurusd 1 month doubles，2% risk every trade，1 MA only
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as the pic，
6 trades，how to get the chart of every trade？
how to see the most loss ？
before using it in real trading ，how to make sure it will not go wrong in reality？
thanks a lot！