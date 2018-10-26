ObjectSetInteger changing the candles color
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Good afternoon. I'm using the ObjectSetInteger function to change OBJPROP_BGCOLOR from an array of OBJ_EDIT, however it's changing the color of the candle. If I change the OBJPROP_BORDERCOLOR property, for example, it does not affect the candles.
This started to occur after the last TERMINAL updates. I had previously done with the standard Libraries, but I started to give this problem and started rewriting everything, without using any standard Library class, thinking that would be it.
Would there be some other way to change the properties of the object without using ObjectSetInteger?
I've installed old vorsion of terminal and recompiled, but it's not the problem...