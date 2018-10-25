How to place pending order in XAUUSD by EA

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Here is the problem, I am making a EA and I wanted to place some pending buy limit order in XAUUSD, and from this window:


I found that the price should be step up every 0.05.
I would like to ask that how can I get this information in EA?

I have tried to use SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(), SYMBOL_SPREAD), and it return 320, seems not this method?

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