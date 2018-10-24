About MACDMomentum Indicator...
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Hi all,
I try to get values about an indicator called MACDMomentum.
I download it from the mql5.com.
It has values MACD (histogram), Signal (yellow line), Momentum (red line).
I try to get its values for my EA. However, I don't know how I get them.
The indicator code's is as follows;
Can ı get values of MACD, Signal and momentum bu using iCustom()? I don't understand exactly.
Best.
Murat