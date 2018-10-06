question about value import
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hi,
Could someone tell me if we can code an indicator with existing indicator output value instead of candle bar value? For example, a MA based on BBand (up/low band) value on main chart.
see pic, red line is MA of upper band, aqua line is MA of lower band
thx