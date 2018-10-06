CODEBASE Tester Takes Too Long Time

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Since the Metaquotes automated system adoption, some "approval" tasks get stuck as my indicator...

I'm receiving the error from submitting the code:


but in my environment it is all fine...


Who can tell me where I can start to search for the culprit?

I'm trying to release a very neat indicator to the community... It is a 2-part indicator - i.e. indicator A reads from indicator B, maybe is this the cause of confusion?


thanks!

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