CODEBASE Tester Takes Too Long Time
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Since the Metaquotes automated system adoption, some "approval" tasks get stuck as my indicator...
I'm receiving the error from submitting the code:
but in my environment it is all fine...
Who can tell me where I can start to search for the culprit?
I'm trying to release a very neat indicator to the community... It is a 2-part indicator - i.e. indicator A reads from indicator B, maybe is this the cause of confusion?
thanks!