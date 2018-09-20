EA Not Working in Strategy Tester
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I am using the Strategy Tester for the first time and just wanted to test a basic EA to get a feel for the function, but am having some trouble in getting my EA to actually work on there.
I have downloaded the required data from the History Centre and have used the Strategy Tester to test the default EA's (MACD Sample, Moving Average) and it works absolutely fine on these two. I have also tried it on another extremely simple EA I made and it works fine on that too, which leads me to believe that the problem must be something to do with my actual code.
When I select my EA and then start the test with identical settings... nothing happens.
The last message I get in the journal is "ADX System test started".
The screen just looks as it does below:
Here is the full code:
What is it I am doing incorrectly?