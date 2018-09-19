Metaquotes Demo-Server is missconfigured ...

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hopefully someone of the staff is reading it and start to change it!

I tried to debug an indicator with mt5 connected to MetaQuotes-Demo: MetaTrader 5 Desktop Demo.

In the option for the debugger I wanted set:


And these are the first Bars I get:

2018.09.19 09:37:17.258 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[2] 1971.01.06 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:17.258 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[3] 1971.01.07 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:17.258 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[4] 1971.01.08 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:17.258 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[5] 1971.01.11 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:23.561 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[6] 1971.01.12 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:24.311 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[7] 1971.01.13 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:24.970 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[8] 1971.01.14 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:25.549 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[9] 1971.01.15 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:26.180 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[10] 1971.01.18 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:26.785 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[11] 1971.01.19 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:28.189 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[12] 1971.01.20 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:30.256 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[13] 1971.01.21 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:30.793 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[14] 1971.01.22 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:31.243 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[15] 1971.01.25 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:31.645 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[16] 1971.01.26 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:32.325 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[17] 1971.01.27 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:32.746 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[18] 1971.01.28 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:33.067 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[19] 1971.01.29 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:33.293 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[20] 1971.02.01 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:33.506 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[21] 1971.02.02 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:33.721 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[22] 1971.02.03 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:33.924 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[23] 1971.02.04 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:34.151 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[24] 1971.02.05 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:34.385 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[25] 1971.02.08 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:34.613 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[26] 1971.02.09 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:34.835 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[27] 1971.02.10 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:35.056 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[28] 1971.02.11 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:35.242 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[29] 1971.02.16 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:35.452 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[30] 1971.02.17 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:35.696 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[31] 1971.02.18 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:35.905 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[32] 1971.02.19 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:36.122 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[33] 1971.02.22 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:36.330 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[34] 1971.02.23 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:36.569 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[35] 1971.02.24 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:36.801 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[36] 1971.02.25 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:37.019 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[37] 1971.02.26 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:37.245 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[38] 1971.03.01 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:37.452 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[39] 1971.03.02 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:37.664 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[40] 1971.03.03 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:37.888 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[41] 1971.03.04 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:38.133 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[42] 1971.03.05 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:38.368 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[43] 1971.03.08 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:38.583 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[44] 1971.03.09 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:38.811 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[45] 1971.03.10 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:39.047 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[46] 1971.03.11 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
2018.09.19 09:37:39.293 CaVol (EURUSD,H1)       Bar[47] 1971.03.12 00:00:00  TERMINAL_MAXBARS: 100000000
...

Beside that - as one can see - the one hours bar last 24 hours or one day and TERMINAL_MAXBARS is set to 100 000 000 (one hundred million) - related to hours this is ~11 000 years of history of quotes??

It would be nice if Metaquotes would be able to correct that!

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