Metaquotes Demo-Server is missconfigured ...
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hopefully someone of the staff is reading it and start to change it!
I tried to debug an indicator with mt5 connected to MetaQuotes-Demo: MetaTrader 5 Desktop Demo.
In the option for the debugger I wanted set:
And these are the first Bars I get:
Beside that - as one can see - the one hours bar last 24 hours or one day and TERMINAL_MAXBARS is set to 100 000 000 (one hundred million) - related to hours this is ~11 000 years of history of quotes??
It would be nice if Metaquotes would be able to correct that!