MetaTrader 4 Update Suggestion
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Dear MQL,
Please consider an update to MetaTrader 4 for signal subscriptions. Currently there is only one method to copy a signal service, and that is to use the % method.
FX Blue Trade Copier provides the following options for copying another account (lot-sizing modes):
My signal service uses a balance of $20,000 which is not feasible for many subscribers. Therefore:
"Money talks", and if MQL want to improve earnings they would be wise to consider suggestions that can increase velocity of money on their website.
Matthew