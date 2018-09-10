Expert Advisor based on 3 EMAS Crossing

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Hi,
I have this EA that simply buys or sell when the fastest EMA is on top of the 2 others EMA and vice versa for sell. However, does anyone know how I can make it so it only sells then buys and not buy buy or sell sell.
When the price is in between the 2 slowest EMAS, it can sometimes retrace and recreate a sell signal before a buy signal has occurred. Here is an example:
So the first sell signal is the orange circle, after that it takes two other sells on the black circles, but I would like to only buy after an initial sell signal has occurred.
Thanks for your help