Expert Advisor based on 3 EMAS Crossing

New comment
 

Hi,

I have this EA that simply buys or sell when the fastest EMA is on top of the 2 others EMA and vice versa for sell. However, does anyone know how I can make it so it only sells then buys and not buy buy or sell sell.

When the price is in between the 2 slowest EMAS, it can sometimes retrace and recreate a sell signal before a buy signal has occurred. Here is an example:


So the first sell signal is the orange circle, after that it takes two other sells on the black circles, but I would like to only buy after an initial sell signal has occurred. 

Thanks for your help

New comment