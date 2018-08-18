How signals treat Dividends adjustments and Comissions?
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I have summed all my negative Dividends adjustments, and the value matches with signal withdraws (see image).
1st question: Do they affect my signal growth rate?
2st question: How commissions are treated? I couldn't find them on signal summary numbers. Do they affect my signal growth rate?
As I could see, [Deposit] + [Profit] - [Withdraws] = [Balance]. So this profit is not totally a net profit, correct?
Thank you.