How signals treat Dividends adjustments and Comissions?

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I have summed all my negative Dividends adjustments, and the value matches with signal withdraws (see image).

1st question: Do they affect my signal growth rate?

2st question: How commissions are treated? I couldn't find them on signal summary numbers. Do they affect my signal growth rate?

As I could see, [Deposit] + [Profit] - [Withdraws] = [Balance]. So this profit is not totally a net profit, correct?

Thank you.


Signal summary

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