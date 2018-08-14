How do i delete about class?

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Hello I'm begginer.


I was searching about that, but I can't find about class (excepted?) indicator, profile, history,array and others.



and F1( MQL4 Reference)  is not understanded.


I was typing as follows.


Ticket t();      // Class name



delete &t;


but It is not working ~Ticket()  (=destructor )


How do i delete about class ? 


Thank you in advance.

Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
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Profiling means collecting program parameters during its execution. During a profiling, the execution time and the number of calls of individual functions and program code lines are measured. With this tool, the programmer is able to find and optimize the slowest code sections. Profiling can be performed on the normal chart of the trading...
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