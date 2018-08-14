How do i delete about class?
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Hello I'm begginer.
I was searching about that, but I can't find about class (excepted?) indicator, profile, history,array and others.
and F1( MQL4 Reference) is not understanded.
I was typing as follows.
but It is not working ~Ticket() (=destructor )
How do i delete about class ?
Thank you in advance.