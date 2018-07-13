Detecting if an indicator is drawing on chart
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Hello,
I'm trying to automatically take screenshots of charts that have Indicators on them but sometimes the indicator windows are empty. I'm guessing it is because the Expert Advisor tries to capture the image the same moment the Indicator is redrawn.
For example the two screenshots below were captured 5 seconds apart:
Is there any way to detect if an Indicator is redrawn to avoid taking a screenshot at that moment?
Can you think of any other way to get around this problem?