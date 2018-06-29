Cross Moving Avarage
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Have someone have an idea to how to solve that issue? I repeat, I need only a line for each cross.
In the attatchement we see that the first group on lines (where is written "no") is wrong because after the cross for all candles it make a lines, where is written "ok" it's right because it make just the line after the cross because in the middle of the spaces there is a setted distance in the parameters.