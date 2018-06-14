EA don't trade at 20.00 - 00.01 everyday.

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I use condition.
if Profit today >= Profit need of day than trade again next day.
but My EA Don't Open order at 20.00-00.01 everday.
I don't understand why!!!
I test in Backtest.My EA can Open Order at 20.00-00.01.
This My: