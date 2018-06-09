anybody know windows API...

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developing DLL that is called from MT5 EA.

this Dll should emulate manual trading while actually tradings are made by EA.

so dll should wokr with mt5 open/close/modify window.

at now stage dll opened modify window for defined position in such way:

here is the code

        SendMessage(h_StopLossPipsEdit_msctls_updown32, UDM_SETBUDDY, reinterpret_cast<WPARAM>(h_StopLossPips_Edit), static_cast<LPARAM>(NULL));

        for (int i = 0; i < i_New_SL; i++)
        {
                SendMessage(h_StopLossPips_Edit,WM_KEYDOWN,VK_UP, NULL);
                SendMessage(h_StopLossPips_Edit,WM_KEYUP,VK_UP, NULL);
        }

this works but slow, so i want to place needed modify price for stoploss directly into stoploss edit window,

i placed but can't notify parent window about, so while price is valid "modify ..." button remanes "Disable":

 Edit_Enable(h_StopLossPips_Edit,TRUE);
        SendMessage(h_StopLossPips_Edit, WM_SETTEXT,0,(LPARAM)(LPCTSTR)pt_Text);
        Edit_SetModify(h_StopLossPips_Edit,TRUE);
        SendMessage(GetParent(h_StopLossPips_Edit),WM_COMMAND,MAKEWPARAM(GetDlgCtrlID(h_StopLossPips_Edit),EN_CHANGE),(LPARAM)(h_StopLossPips_Edit));
        SendMessage(GetParent(h_StopLossPips_Edit),WM_COMMAND,MAKEWPARAM(GetDlgCtrlID(h_StopLossPips_Edit),EN_UPDATE),(LPARAM)(h_StopLossPips_Edit));
        SendMessage(GetParent(h_StopLossPips_Edit),WM_COMMAND,MAKEWPARAM(GetDlgCtrlID(h_StopLossPips_Edit),EN_ALIGN_RTL_EC),(LPARAM)(h_StopLossPips_Edit));
        SendMessage(GetParent(h_StopLossPips_Edit),WM_COMMAND,MAKEWPARAM(GetDlgCtrlID(h_StopLossPips_Edit),EN_ALIGN_LTR_EC),(LPARAM)(h_StopLossPips_Edit));
        SendMessage(GetParent(h_StopLossPips_Edit),WM_COMMAND,MAKEWPARAM(GetDlgCtrlID(h_StopLossPips_Edit),EN_MAXTEXT),(LPARAM)(h_StopLossPips_Edit));
        SendMessage(GetParent(h_StopLossPips_Edit),WM_COMMAND,MAKEWPARAM(GetDlgCtrlID(h_StopLossPips_Edit),EN_VSCROLL),(LPARAM)(h_StopLossPips_Edit));
        SendMessage(GetParent(h_StopLossPips_Edit),WM_COMMAND,MAKEWPARAM(GetDlgCtrlID(h_StopLossPips_Edit),EN_SETFOCUS),(LPARAM)(h_StopLossPips_Edit));

what is wrong ?

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