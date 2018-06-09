anybody know windows API...
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developing DLL that is called from MT5 EA.
this Dll should emulate manual trading while actually tradings are made by EA.
so dll should wokr with mt5 open/close/modify window.
at now stage dll opened modify window for defined position in such way:
here is the code
this works but slow, so i want to place needed modify price for stoploss directly into stoploss edit window,
i placed but can't notify parent window about, so while price is valid "modify ..." button remanes "Disable":
what is wrong ?