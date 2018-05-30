Figures All Haywire

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Marco suggested I switch broker yesterday, looks like I will have to as their system cannot add, see attached picture. Mind you it is in keeping with their values, what with 13 points /pips spread on BO,
Oh my broker now tells me after much deliberation,and a Massive overnight reversal( which he didn't tell me about)and 3 x the norm,al Swaps for overnight swaps on a Wednesday on forex. Which is the first time ever that swaps have not been included in the profit . As you can see these Eur/USD GBP/usd that this morning and trading overnight my balance was -$5 .34.
Answer: The way the profit/loss is calculated has been changed. It should look like this... also there is triple swap fees if hold FX trades overnight on a Wednesday. Right , another reason ASIC regulated brokers are a no go, much prefer dealing with market makers in USD. You may have to deal with the likes of Skrill, but hey at least you know the pain.
Picked up yesterday a signal claiming over 300% yet was only delivering 206% and in real term $10 a day. I live (barely) on just less than $40 / day , I would advise on different career.
Also that signal out of America , with a Nigerian sounding name, sounded/ seemed like a Nigerian scam. Just be mindful folks.
Oh an hour later, still not doing much better.