Can't get my strategy to ever start backtesting says history downloading started
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I recently started working with MQL5 and I'm trying to run a test EA. My platform just sits there with the picture below. It says history downloading started forever. I tried changing the backtest to only 3 months thinking that it could just be downloading massive amounts of data. But even that did not do the trick. It just sits there. Any thoughts or suggestions would be much appreciated.