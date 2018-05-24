MT4 Backtest Data Issue. Open/Close Value of not tested symbol appears the same.

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Hi guys I am trying to write an EA that opens trades on USDJPY based on  values Nikkei (JPN225 is the CFD index in my broker).

The EA collects data on the data of the Nikkei during the day


    Nikkei_Open=iOpen("JPN225",PERIOD_D1,0);
    Nikkei_Close=iClose("JPN225",PERIOD_D1,0)


When I run it on backtest on USDJPY  however both the value of Nikkei_Open and Nikkei_Colse show the same value.

 incorrect backtest


However when I run the EA on real time on USDJPY, or When I run the EA on backtest on JPN225 the data for the two values are calculated correctly.

 live

 corre

Does anyone have any suggestion how to remedy this?

Anything that has to do with the history data?

Note that I tried with other symbol combination also (eg USDJPY vs EURUSD) and I still get the same price for open and close

Thank you

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