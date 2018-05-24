MT4 Backtest Data Issue. Open/Close Value of not tested symbol appears the same.
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Hi guys I am trying to write an EA that opens trades on USDJPY based on values Nikkei (JPN225 is the CFD index in my broker).
The EA collects data on the data of the Nikkei during the day
When I run it on backtest on USDJPY however both the value of Nikkei_Open and Nikkei_Colse show the same value.
However when I run the EA on real time on USDJPY, or When I run the EA on backtest on JPN225 the data for the two values are calculated correctly.
Does anyone have any suggestion how to remedy this?
Anything that has to do with the history data?
Note that I tried with other symbol combination also (eg USDJPY vs EURUSD) and I still get the same price for open and close
Thank you