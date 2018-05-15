Anyone with experience on COG / Hurst Indicator?
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Hi there, I have the original code of COG for Mt4, wich is available everywere, but it is a linear poyection and I'm trying to make it look like the original Hurst channel. wich is not linear, is it possible?.
Thank you!.