How to create multiple condition in 1 Custom Indicator

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Hey guys,

Just wondering anyone able to offer me some help. Basically I have done the coding of below condition.

1st Condition, I saw a crossover between two different moving averages and the candle that appeared I named it as Swing High Candle.

2nd Condition, I would like to see a insideBar/pullback candle after the Swing High Candle. (refer to the picture)


My question is, I have done the 1st condition coding, I got no idea where should I slot in my 2nd condition. Or how it shall be called, at least when the alert sound, I shall know it meet two condition instead of one of it.


#property copyright "Copyright 2018"
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.00"


#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_color1 clrGreen //CrossoverUp
#property indicator_color2 clrRed //CrossoverDown
#property indicator_color3 clrBlue //InsideBar
#property indicator_width1 2 //CrossoverUp
#property indicator_width2 2 //CrossoverDown
#property indicator_width3 2 //InsideBar

extern string              Crossover_Alert="This is Crossover Column!";
extern int                 MAPeriod1 =    5;
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD      MAMethod1=MODE_EMA;
extern int                 MAPeriod2 =    6;
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD      MAMethod2=MODE_EMA;
extern int                 MAPeriod3 =    0;
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD      MAMethod3=MODE_EMA;
extern int                 MAPeriod4 =    0;
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD      MAMethod4=MODE_SMA;
double                     CrossUp[];
double                     CrossDown[];


//--------------------------InsideBar Start--------------------------
extern bool          Show_Alert=true;
extern bool          Display_Inside_Bar=true;
//--------------------------Spread Indicator End--------------------------

datetime                   candletime=0;
datetime                   currenttime=0;
double               val1[];

int init()
{
//---- Indicator Start ----
   SetIndexStyle  (0, DRAW_ARROW, EMPTY); //CrossoverUp
   SetIndexArrow  (0, 233);
   SetIndexBuffer (0, CrossUp);
   
   SetIndexStyle  (1, DRAW_ARROW, EMPTY); //CrossoverDown
   SetIndexArrow  (1, 234);
   SetIndexBuffer (1, CrossDown);
   
   SetIndexStyle     (2,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,0,1);
   SetIndexBuffer    (2,val1);
   SetIndexStyle     (2,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexArrow     (2,84);
//---- Indicator End ----

   return(0);
}

int deinit()
{
   ObjectDelete(OBJ_NAME);
   return(0);
}


int start() 
{  
   ShowSpread();
//--------------------------Crossover Declaration Start--------------------------
   int                  limit;
   int                  counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
   double               Range, AvgRange;
//--------------------------Crossover Declaration End--------------------------  

//--------------------------InsideBar Declaration Start--------------------------
   int               shift, shift1, shift2, counter1, setalert, setPattern=0, alert=0;
   double            Range1, AvgRange1, O, O1, C, C1, L, L1, H, H1;
   static datetime   prevtime = 0;
   string            pattern, period;  
//--------------------------InsideBar Declaration End-------------------------- 


   if(prevtime == Time[0])
   {
      return(0);
   }
   prevtime = Time[0];

   switch (Period()) {
      case 1:
         period = "M1";
         break;
      case 5:
         period = "M5";
         break;
      case 15:
         period = "M15";
         break;
      case 30:
         period = "M30";
         break;      
      case 60:
         period = "H1";
         break;
      case 240:
         period = "H4";
         break;
      case 1440:
         period = "D1";
         break;
      case 10080:
         period = "W1";
         break;
      case 43200:
         period = "MN";
         break;
   } 
   for (int j = 0; j < Bars; j++) { 

   }


   for (shift = 0; shift < Bars; shift++) {
      setalert = 0;
      counter1=shift;
      Range1=0;
      AvgRange1=0;
      for (counter1=shift ;counter1<=shift+9;counter1++) {
         AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(High[counter1]-Low[counter1]);
      }

      Range1=AvgRange1/9;
      shift1 = shift ;
      shift2 = shift + 1;    

      O = Open[shift1];
      O1 = Open[shift2];
      H = High[shift1];
      H1 = High[shift2];
      L = Low[shift1];
      L1 = Low[shift2];
      C = Close[shift1];
      C1 = Close[shift2];

      // Check for In pattern
      if ((H<H1)&&(L>L1)) 
      {
         if (Display_Inside_Bar == true)
         {
            string val2 = True;
                val1[shift]=High[shift];
         }
      }
    }
   
//--------------------------Crossover & Inside Bar Coding Start--------------------------                 
      currenttime=Time[0];
      if(counted_bars<0) return(-1); //---- check for possible errors
      if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;//---- last counted bar will be recounted
   
      limit=Bars-counted_bars;
      
      for(int i=0;i<=limit;i++) 
      {
                  int counter=i;
                  Range=0;
                  AvgRange=0;
                  for (counter=i ;counter<=i+9;counter++)
                  {
                     AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(High[counter]-Low[counter]);
                  }
                  Range=AvgRange/10;
               
                  for(i=0;i<=limit;i++)
                  {
                     //-------------Declaration on current Time Frame Start----------------------------
                     double ma1           =iMA(NULL,0,MAPeriod1,0,MAMethod1,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //6
                     double ma1P          =iMA(NULL,0,MAPeriod1,0,MAMethod1,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1);
                     double ma1A          =iMA(NULL,0,MAPeriod1,0,MAMethod1,PRICE_CLOSE,i-1);
                     
                     double ma2           =iMA(NULL,0,MAPeriod2,0,MAMethod2,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //18
                     double ma2P          =iMA(NULL,0,MAPeriod2,0,MAMethod2,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1);
                     double ma2A          =iMA(NULL,0,MAPeriod2,0,MAMethod2,PRICE_CLOSE,i-1);
                     
                     double ma3           =iMA(NULL,0,MAPeriod3,0,MAMethod3,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //50
                     double ma4           =iMA(NULL,0,MAPeriod4,0,MAMethod4,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //200
                     //-------------Declaration on current Time Frame End----------------------------
                           if(ma1>ma2 && ma1P<ma2P && ma1A>ma2A && ma1>ma3 && ma2>ma3 && ma3>ma4)
                           {
                                             CrossUp[i] = Low[i] - Range*0.6;
                                             if(currenttime!=candletime && i==1)
                                             {
                                                               Alert("NimbusAlert Crossover: "+(string)Period()+"M ",Symbol()," "+"Long!");
                                                               SendNotification("NimbusAlert Crossover: "+(string)Period()+"M "+Symbol()+" "+"Long!");
                                             }
                                                candletime=Time[0]; //Current Time is Time[0];
                           }
                        }  
                     else if(ma1<ma2 && ma1P>ma2P && ma1A<ma2A && ma1<ma3 && ma2<ma3 && ma3<ma4)
                           {
                                             CrossDown[i] = High[i] + Range*0.6;
                                             if(currenttime!=candletime && i==1)
                                             {
                                                               Alert("Aler: "+(string)Period()+"M ",Symbol()," "+"Short!");
                                                               SendNotification("Alert: "+(string)Period()+"M "+Symbol()+" "+"Short!");
                                             }
                                                candletime=Time[0]; //Current Time is Time[0];
                           }
                        }                 
               }      
      }
      
    
//--------------------------Crossover & InsideBar Coding End-------------------------- 
        return(0);
}
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