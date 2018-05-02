How to create multiple condition in 1 Custom Indicator
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Hey guys,
Just wondering anyone able to offer me some help. Basically I have done the coding of below condition.
1st Condition, I saw a crossover between two different moving averages and the candle that appeared I named it as Swing High Candle.
2nd Condition, I would like to see a insideBar/pullback candle after the Swing High Candle. (refer to the picture)
My question is, I have done the 1st condition coding, I got no idea where should I slot in my 2nd condition. Or how it shall be called, at least when the alert sound, I shall know it meet two condition instead of one of it.