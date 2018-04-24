Heiken Ashi vs. MTF Heiken Ashi -- Calculation Methods
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Hi
I've found that there can be gaps in Heiken Ashi calculations when presented in MTF.
But not when heiken ashi is called from another indicator. Does this make sense?
A Heiken Ashi calculation uses the following formula
By calling it by i-values ..
This calculation is similar to using a simple moving average on a period of 1.
By calling heiken ashi and making a mtf DRAW_SECTION indicator you get this
But when you use the i-values calculation in an MTF calculation, you get this( with DRAW_SECTION for comparison )
Take note of the White color change occurring from the H1 chart which cannot be seen from the H4 chart which MTF-HA is set to.
And how about using iMA calculations? It appears to be the same as the i-values. (File is not attached)
In summary i-values are as bad to use as iMA and I think the solution would be to have a full array of the heiken ashi prices and then use that to make it work in MTF.
Why does it seem that, in making heiken ashi an MTF indicator, it's most accurate when called from another indicator?
Care to try out for yourself?