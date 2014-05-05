USD/CNH Trend Reversal Signal

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Due to geopolitical pressure and success in diminishing the housing bubbles, the central bank of China might not further push down RMB. Also, we can find USD/CNH is almost equal to USD/CNY. There is no room for arbitrage offshore RMB so the central bank has no reason to undermine RMB now. I hope RMB will go UP UP UP. I hope you will enjoy this ride with me. Thanks for reading.

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