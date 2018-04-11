Draw Line on Array & MathPow
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Hi All,
Can anybody help me please?
I have been trying to draw lines in an array that is in a sequence of square the array by using MathPow.
This code only drawn 1 horizontal line only and without drawn fibonacci line:
This how far have gone:
Any suggestions would be welcome. Thanks in advanced.