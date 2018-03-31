How MQL results are calculated

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I just recieved a script I purchased for a modified PSAR with Stops.

I tested it today and it seems to be ok but with some minor issues that Ill speak to the developer about.

But I am wondering how these results are calculated below :

When I downloaded it to a spreadsheet I found the Profit figures are not calculating correctly. Or Im wondering is it me not calculating them correctly ?


The Columns L and M in Yellow are my calculations.


MQL says the first Profit % is -56.7 from 1255.48 and 1249.81.


But when you calculate the percentage it is actually -0.45 and not -0.57 ? So Im wondering how this is calculated.


All Column L is all different to what MQL Calculates also.


Thanks 

Cheers 

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