How MQL results are calculated
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I just recieved a script I purchased for a modified PSAR with Stops.
I tested it today and it seems to be ok but with some minor issues that Ill speak to the developer about.
But I am wondering how these results are calculated below :
When I downloaded it to a spreadsheet I found the Profit figures are not calculating correctly. Or Im wondering is it me not calculating them correctly ?
The Columns L and M in Yellow are my calculations.
MQL says the first Profit % is -56.7 from 1255.48 and 1249.81.
But when you calculate the percentage it is actually -0.45 and not -0.57 ? So Im wondering how this is calculated.
All Column L is all different to what MQL Calculates also.
Thanks
Cheers