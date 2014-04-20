Deciding stop loss when small and large stop loss provide simialar profits.
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Hi MQL5 users.
I decided to use stop loss for my current EA. I found I get similar profits level for small stop loss level and large stop loss level.
For example, with stop loss 70 pips, I achieve 1040 GBP profits whereas with stop loss 123 pips, I also achieve near 1023 GBP profits.
In this case, which stop loss level will be more advantageous to avoid parameter estimation error or bias or to achieve better live performance results? Any suggestion will be appreciated.
Kind regards.