offline chart values
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I am trying to download historical indicator data and open/high/low/close values to a .csv file. When I run the following code on an offline GBPUSD 5 minute chart (see screen shot) I am not getting the values I see in the chart.
Here is the last line in the .csv file which matches the datetime of the last candle in the offline chart but the values do not match
2018.02.09 16:05|1.46655881|1.44998119|0.00154370|0.00033107|100.00000000|87.36694678|1.46378289|1.4605