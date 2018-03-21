Strategy Tester issue with iCustom() function.
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The Custom indicator repeats multiple times while using strategy tester. See the image of the custom ADX:
I don't know why the indicator is getting repeated in the MQL5. I have called this indicator using the iCustom() function. Kindly help me as fast as possible to resolve this issue.