iADX throw garbage values on first tick MQL5
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I am trying to print the values of the ADX indicator in MQL5. Here is teh code and the output of me test:
Output:
As you can see in the output, the first 4 values of DPlus[0],DPlus[1],DMinus[0],a nd DMinus[1] are garbage values and later one are the right or true values. I want to know how I can initialize with a default value so that I do not get a garbage values and I can put condition on so that the program run without any mistakes.