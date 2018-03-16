Wrong value in william percent range

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Hi dear freind

I tried to test a EA expert in MQL4.

As you see in attached image:

number 1: show value of WPR[0], when strategy tester is run.

number 2: is value of WPR[0] in Data window in the same position of number1.

and number 3:show position of it.

there is some body, tell me what is problem? why value of strategy tester is not same with indicator of it?


thanks a lot


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