Wrong value in william percent range
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Hi dear freind
I tried to test a EA expert in MQL4.
As you see in attached image:
number 1: show value of WPR[0], when strategy tester is run.
number 2: is value of WPR[0] in Data window in the same position of number1.
and number 3:show position of it.
there is some body, tell me what is problem? why value of strategy tester is not same with indicator of it?
thanks a lot