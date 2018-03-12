exclude sunday makes some trouble
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I am working on a classic indicator to show the days range.
But when i try to make it with no sunday, it logicly doesn't work anymore like it should.
And i don't know how to fix it.
Here are the screenshots
Normal
And without sunday
I tried this
And in attached file, the mql code.
Really need help please.
Regards.
EDIT : Is there a way to generaly exclude the sunday data calculation ?