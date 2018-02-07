Getting values from SinFractal indicator

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I am trying to get values from Sin Fractal indicator which has the input parameters shown on the image.

Sinf Input Parameters

Below is the code I tried:

      double sinFractal=iCustom(NULL,0,"Market\\SinFractal 7TF",
         "",
         2,
         1.0,
         "",
         0,
         PERIOD_M15,
         PERIOD_M30,
         PERIOD_H1,
         PERIOD_H4,
         PERIOD_D1,
         PERIOD_W1,
         "",
         70.0,
         -70.0,
         "",
         false,
         true,
         true,
         "",
         20000
         ,2,1);

I am trying to get this value on every bar close but I only get 120.0 which is very different from the actual indicator values that run on other charts.

Can someone help me please?

Thank you.

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