Getting values from SinFractal indicator
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I am trying to get values from Sin Fractal indicator which has the input parameters shown on the image.
Below is the code I tried:
I am trying to get this value on every bar close but I only get 120.0 which is very different from the actual indicator values that run on other charts.
Can someone help me please?
Thank you.