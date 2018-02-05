Help understanding Tester Journal
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Hello,
I'm new to trading, but with years of experience in programming.
However, I can't understand some messages I get in journal.
I got the code for the new bar from https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/159
Here's the code I'm testing, a simple EMA crossing script:
And here are some screenshots of the tester:
Settings:
1:
2:
3:
And here are my questions:
Picture 1, why is there a autotrade #6 -> #7 on the 4th of january 8am, but journal doesn't show anything for that time?
Picture 1, why is it trading at 8am when the lines are clearly not crossing?
Picture 2: why is it saying that's autotrade #5, when the journal is saying deal 5 takes place the 11th of january?
Picture 2: why is it showing 3 lines going out of autotrade 5, that go close at 3 different times?
Picture 3: what is it doing here? it opens and closes multiple times evend though my conditions are so simple, only do trade on crossing ma.
I know I must be doing something wrong, I'm not blaming mt5.. I just need some help understanding.
Thanks