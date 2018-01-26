Flat trend indicator

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Hello All,

as you know most indicators try to show us two ways, either trend is up > uptrend or trend is down > downtrend.

But there are also these indicators who try to show as a third way, the flat trend.

As attached below you see what I mean.

Thus this indi is a little old, I'd like to ask you whether you may have an indi which works as well and is new.

Of course best would be a mql file.


Files:
THV3_trend.ex4  5 kb
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