OBJ_BUTTON above Trade Level

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When it happens that an OBJ_BUTTON (OBJPROP_ZORDER == 100) is above a trade level,

pressing the button will not trigger CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK in case one presses exactly

at the position where the trade level is located.


Is there a workaround to make the OnChartEvent handler also respond to action,

even if one presses the button exactly at the position where the trade level is?


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