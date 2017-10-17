OBJ_BUTTON above Trade Level
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When it happens that an OBJ_BUTTON (OBJPROP_ZORDER == 100) is above a trade level,
pressing the button will not trigger CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK in case one presses exactly
at the position where the trade level is located.
Is there a workaround to make the OnChartEvent handler also respond to action,
even if one presses the button exactly at the position where the trade level is?