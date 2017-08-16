Be very careful with Brokers' slippage

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When comparing brokers, we tend to only check the difference in commission and spread.  However, certain brokers just use slippage as the loophole since it is harder to detect.

Below picture is a log for a broker, very famous for offering tight spread and no commission, but as you can see, USDJPY slippage is close to 17 points! 

cheat

Be careful!

NB. The ping from my server is under 2ms.



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