Trix indicator using signal period
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all.
I am trying to use the TRIX indicator from Meta Trader 5. However, I would like to add a signal period on this indicator like on the other platforms. Something like the image bellow. Does anyone know a indicator to download and try it out on the MT5? Or is there any way to define it using the default indicators on the MT5?
Thank you.