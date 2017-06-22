Trix indicator using signal period

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Hi all.

I am trying to use the TRIX indicator from Meta Trader 5. However, I would like to add a signal period on this indicator like on the other platforms. Something like the image bellow. Does anyone know a indicator to download and try it out on the MT5? Or is there any way to define it using the default indicators on the MT5?

Thank you.


Trix wit signal period

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