MetaQuotes Software opens its new office in Bulgaria
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We have opened a representative office in Bulgaria. Metapenta Software Ltd will offer its services to regional brokers. The main tasks of our office in Sofia are raising the offered services to a qualitatively new level as well as attracting brokers and financial organizations from the neighboring Balkan countries.
"The decision for this investment was based on personal observations of the parent company that Bulgaria's economy is actively developing", — says Emre Peser, Head of Metapenta Software. "There are several brokers using MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 in Bulgaria at the moment. But I also see a lot of potential opportunities to expand the market share of MetaQuotes Software Corp. products. This will be our main objective. The company will work as an agent of MetaQuotes and as such should serve to implement the business strategy and tasks set by its parent company".
Emre Peser, Metapenta Software Ltd
"We are pleased to offer such a high-tech product as MetaTrader 5 as we are constantly trying to provide the best trading conditions for our customers", — notes Petar Krustev, Executive Director of Benchmark Finance. "We launched the platform as early as 2012, and so far we have implemented all the additional applications, such as mobile versions for iOS and Android. This year, we have switched to the updated MetaTrader 5 featuring hedging. Besides, we are the first ones who offered the Web-based MetaTrader 5 application in Bulgaria".
"Our customers also prefer the MetaTrader 5 platform", — adds Pavel Nikolov, Manager of the International financial markets department at EuroFinance. "The ability to trade in different financial instruments across a platform is always an advantage, therefore the transition from the MetaTrader 4 to the MetaTrader 5 multi-asset platform is a great idea. After the new platform with the hedging option was offered on the Bulgarian market, the last advantage of MetaTrader 4 has disappeared".